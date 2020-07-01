Christian B. Glick, Jr., age 44, of 233 Old Dam Road, Christiana, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Emma M. King Glick. Born in Smoketown, he was the son of Christian B. And Sarah Kauffman Glick of Smoketown. Christian was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife and parents are 7 children: Barbie Ann, Kathryn Kaye, David Isaac, Rosanna K. Michael Jay, Sally Mae, and Allan. K. Glick, all at home, and 7 siblings: David I. husband of Hannah Esh Glick of Williamsburg, IN, Elam K. husband of Ruth Zook Glick of Gordonville, Emma K. wife of Stevie K. Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, Eli K. husband of Sylvia Beiler Glick of Manheim, Mima K. wife of John L. Beiler of Ronks, Ada K. wife of Daniel Z. Miller of Narvon, Sarah K. wife of Raymond K. Stoltzfus of Paradise. He was preceded in death by a stillborn son, Alvin K. Glick and 2 brothers: Alvin K. Glick and Rueben K. Glick.
Services will be private with interment in the Bart Amish Cemetery.
