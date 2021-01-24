Christel M. Coward, 65 of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 20, 2021 at LGH. Born on February 19, 1955 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Jane Barton Christian. Christel was preceded in death by her husbands, Ricky Coward and Archibald Moore.
Christel retired from Y&S Candies. She attended Brightside Baptist Church. Earlier in life, she enjoyed working out. She enjoyed watching gameshows and football on TV and going to yard sales.
Christel will be missed by her sons, Kyron and Kowain Christian; daughter, Nakena Christian; best friend, Bernadine Wilson, all of Lancaster. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Cynthia, wife of Anthony Hunter, Cheri, wife of Robert Wilson both of Lancaster; brothers, Scott Christian of Lancaster, James Christian of Elizabethtown and Wayne Boyer of Pittsburgh. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Karl and Ernest Christian and sister, Jane Williamson.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Christel's funeral services on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 1PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, with Pastor Willie Morant officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 11AM to 1PM. Interment will be held in the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery. Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Lancaster & Conestoga
