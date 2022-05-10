Christa Lynn Rutt, 49, of Ephrata, was called into the presence of Jesus her Good Shepherd, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy on Sunday May 8, 2022, following a 20-month battle with cancer. Her lungs were full of cancer, but her heart was full of Jesus.
She was married 22 years to Nelson L. Rutt. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Barbara O. Sensenig Martin Sheaffer of Denver, and the late Elvin K. Martin. She was the step-daughter of Kenneth Sheaffer of Denver.
Christa was a homemaker and a member of Parkview Mennonite Church in Reamstown. At the church she assisted her husband who is a pastor. For ten years, Nelson and Christa were youth pastors. She was also a small group leader, taught Sunday School, mentored young women and was a prayer warrior. She was a former teacher at Gehman's Mennonite School and at New Horizon's Ministries in Colorado. Having a special needs daughter, she founded the Wings Group which was a group for moms with special need children. She was an artist, and enjoyed reading, but her biggest enjoyment in life was spending time with her family.
Surviving besides her husband, mother and step-father are three daughters, Holly Noel Rutt, Misty Bryanne Rutt, and Mya Dove Rutt; two sons, Dawson Lee Rutt and Isaac Pirece Rutt all at home; two brothers, Dwain husband of Shana (Heisey) Martin of East Earl, and Dean husband of Dawn (Martin) Martin of Denver; two sisters, Beverly wife of Larry Rutt of Ephrata, and Dawn Seibel of Reamstown; two step-brothers, Kenneth, Jr. husband of Barbara Sheaffer of East Petersburg, and John husband of Beth Sheaffer of Bethel; and two step-sisters, Jewel wife of Myron Good of Narvon, and Jann wife of Dwain Martin of Womelsdorf.
A Graveside Service and Burial will take place at the Martindale Mennonite Church Cemetery, 171 Hurst Road, Ephrata, PA on Friday, May 13, at 10:00 A.M. followed by a Memorial Service in the Church at 10:30 A.M. with Bishop Daryl Weaver and Pastor Matthew Martin officiating. Viewings will be held at the church on Thursday from 2:00 to 5:00 P.M. and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and on Friday from 9:00 A.M. until 9:45 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Christa's memory may be made to Handi*Vangelism, 300 W. Chestnut St., Ephrata, PA 17522 or to Helping Hands and Hearts, 661 Weavertown Road, Myerstown, PA 17067. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.