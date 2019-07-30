Christ S. Zook, age 9, of 5065 Lincoln Highway, Kinzers, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born in Kinzers, son of John S. & Sallie S. Stoltzfus Zook. He attended the Old Order Amish Church with his parents.
Surviving besides his parents are 9 siblings: Samuel M. husband of Barbara Esh Zook of Airville, Barbara S. wife Benuel F. Esh of Peach Bottom, Henry S. husband of Mary King Zook of Oxford, Amos S., Katie S., Emma S., John S. Jr., Levi S. and Daniel S. Zook all at home, grandparents: Henry F. & Katie Stoltzfus Zook of Kinzers, Samuel M. & Barbara Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Christiana.
Funeral service will take place from his late home, 5065 Lincoln Highway, Kinzers, on Tuesday, July 30th at 9 a.m. E.S.T. with interment in the Gordonville Amish Cemetery. Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home.