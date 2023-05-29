Christ K. Fisher, 70, of 31 Hershey Ave., Paradise, died Saturday, May 27, 2023 at his residence. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late Emanuel L. and Rebecca King Fisher. He was the husband of Naomi S. Dienner Fisher. Christ was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Besides his wife, he is survived by: children, Benuel D. husband of Sharon Horst Fisher of Mohton, Emanuel D. husband of Mary Heatwole Fisher of Mount Crawford, VA, Daniel Fisher of Gordonville, Becky D. wife of Christian S. Zook of Gordonville, Gideon D. husband of Ahna David Fisher of Lancaster; nine grandchildren; siblings, Barbara F. Smucker of Lancaster, Fannie wife of Stevie Stoltzfus of Bird-in-Hand, John K. husband of Leah Fisher and Emma F. wife of Samuel King, both of Gordonville.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah D. Fisher and a brother-in-law, Benuel Smucker.
The funeral will be held Monday, May 29, 2023 at the Jacob Glick residence, 3260 E. Gordonville Road, Gordonville, PA at 12 noon EST. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service. Interment will be in Gordonville Cemetery. Furman's Leola
