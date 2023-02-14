Chris L. Gehman, 68, of Denver, entered heaven on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Clayton and Martha (Cammauf) Gehman and was the husband of Peaches A. (Ohlson) Gehman with whom he shared 45 years of marriage.
He was a member of Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, Lititz, where he was an usher and part of the security team. He, and in turn his family, loved the Indianapolis Colts and the family time spent going to games and watching games on tv together. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed taking rides in his 2001 Jeep Wrangler TJ. He enjoyed staying busy and always offered a helping hand. He was a lover of all styles of music from classic oldies to modern praise and worship. It seemed the radio was always playing some variety of music. Most of all Chris was a devoted family man who loved his wife and children with a fierce and unwavering love. He led by example what a faithful husband and father looked like, in word and action. Words of affirmation was his love language and his family was the better for it. His long awaited grandchildren were the highlight of his life when they started coming 3 years ago. He spoiled them at any chance and it was well known even at their young ages that if Papa was coming so were munchkins from Dunkin. If not that, he could easily be persuaded to find some ice cream.
Chris worked as a general contractor for most of his life.
In addition to his wife, Chris is survived by 3 children, Kristina Gehman, wife of Jonathan Kenneda, Kasey Gehman, husband of Christina, and Koby Gehman, husband of Amanda; 5 grandchildren, Harrison, Peyton, Swayze, Maverick, Elizabeth, and another cherished grandchild on the way; 4 siblings, Doris Stayer, Joanne Kilgore, Donna Halligan, and Bryan Gehman, as well as extended family members, many who are nieces and nephews with fond memories of Chris.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at the Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, 419 Pierson Road, Lititz, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 PM, with Pastor Tony Hunt officiating. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the service.
Memorial contributions in Christopher's memory may be made to Ride to Recovery, 9936 Simonds Road, Corfu, NY 14036 or Care-A-Van Ministry, P.O. Box 1611, Batavia, NY 14021.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
