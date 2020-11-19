Chris K. Lapp, 83, of 20 Sandstone Dr., Paradise, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home after a brief illness. Born in Leola, he was the son of the late John K. and Leah King Lapp. Chris was married to Anna Mary Esh Lapp for 56 years last November. A retired restaurant owner, he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are 5 children; Katie Mae married to Ivan Lapp, Tyrone, Melvin married to Esther King Lapp, Mervin married to Ada Mae Fisher Lapp, both of Paradise, Erma married to Mose Riehl, Jr., Coatesville, Rosa married to Samuel Beiler, Paradise; 31 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Becky wife of the late Isaac Petersheim, Ickesburg, Leah wife of John Beiler, Gordonville; brother, John husband of the late Malinda Lapp; brother-in-law, Emanuel Allgyer; sisters-in-law, Sarah Lapp and Verna Lapp. He was preceded in death by: 2 grandsons, Mervin and Mahlon Lapp; brothers, Amos, Samuel, and Benny Lapp; sisters, Annie Beiler, Katie King, Rachel Allgyer.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Bart Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »