Chris Gregory (Greg) Habecker, 58, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 at Shore Medical Center after a six month battle with colon cancer. Born November 23, 1963 in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of Chris S. (Janet) Habecker and the late Shirley Gehr Habecker.
Greg graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1981 and Millersville University in 1985. He worked as an insurance auditor for over 28 years with RLD Associates, retiring in March, 2020. Greg was an avid sports fan and enthusiastic coach. He loved coaching his sons' sports teams, Millersville University summer league basketball team, and the Harrisburg Horizon. Greg lived his life with great joy and was always the first to help others.
Greg's life was enriched by so many wonderful people and groups. He especially loved the PA Classics players and families, the Millersville University soccer and basketball teams and coaches, the Millersville University summer league basketball teams, and the Harrisburg Horizon basketball team. Important to him were the many lifetime friends he made in high school and college. His life was also touched by the many friendly acquaintances he developed over his years as an insurance auditor and who became his work friends with whom he enjoyed catching up each year.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife Kimberly, his two sons, Chris, Jr. and Clark (Kelli), his brother Todd, nephew Nate, and two of his greatest joys - his granddaughters Harper and Harlow. He is also survived by his beloved beagle Stuart.
On Sunday, October 9th from 1-4 PM a memorial picnic will be held to celebrate Greg's life. The picnic will be held at Classics Soccer Park: 1461 Lancaster Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
Please omit flowers. Memorial donations will be gratefully accepted by Millersville University to go to either the Endowed Fund for Men's Soccer or the Endowed Fund for Men's Basketball. Checks should be made payable to the Millersville University Foundation and can be mailed to the Development Office, Millersville University, PO Box 1002, Millersville PA 17551. Please designate either Men's Soccer Endowment or Men's Basketball Endowment and Greg's name on the check memo line. Online donations can be made at https://www.millersville.edu/give/make-a-gift.php .
Condolences may be left for the family at: www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »