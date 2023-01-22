Chris Duke Coleman, 47, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at home.
He was born in Indianapolis, IN, to Lois (Emig) Coleman and the late Bruce S. Coleman, Jr.
Chris was a carpenter for Benchmark Construction. He was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1993, and of Pennsylvania College of Technology.
A skilled craftsman, he enjoyed helping friends with home projects, remodeling his home, and collecting tools of all sorts. He loved food, German culture, and Thursday Garage nights; he was the life of the party.
In addition to his mother, Chris is survived by his sister, Ginny Bowers Coleman, wife of Paul Allshouse; nephews, Adian and Calder Allshouse, his significant other, Michelle Sheirer and cherished by many friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 10 to 11 AM, Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. Ninth Street, Akron, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
