Choeuy Chhap, 81, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on March 8, 2021. Born in Battambang, Cambodia she was the daughter of the late Vor Chhap. She was the loving wife of Sea Hul for over 54 years.
She dedicated herself to making her husband and children happy. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, whenever the opportunity arose.
Choeuy is survived by her husband and their children: Son Hul (Yoeung Yim), Plek Hul (Channath Ros), and Pip Hul (Kimberly Hul) all of Lancaster, and grandchildren: Rinna Hul, Terence Hul, Kevin Hul, Renee Hul, Emily Hul, and Leo Hul, all of Lancaster.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 at 1 PM. A viewing will be held from noon until the time of the service. Interment to follow at Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery.
