Chizu Brubaker, age 77 of Camden, DE, passed away in the afternoon on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Chizu was born in Fukouka Ken, Japan on February 2, 1946, the daughter of Testsuo and Tsua Yahiro.
Chiz, as her friends referred to her, enjoyed painting artwork, socializing with others and was an excellent motivational speaker. She was a member of the International Marriage Club. She was kind, patient and loving. Her charm and encouragement to others made her loved by many.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Aiko and Kyoko. She is survived by her husband, Charles Brubaker; her sons, Raymond Brubaker (Judy) and Andrew Brubaker (Ruth); her grandchildren, Zachary, Tori and Hannah; her sisters, Toshko, Uniko and Sachiko, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Funeral Service Saturday, July 15, 2023, 12 Noon at Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Sandtown, DE.
