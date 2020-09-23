Chief Robert Race, Jr., passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was born June 27, 1939 at 416 High Street, Lancaster PA known as Cabbage Hill. He was married 20 years to Denise Race.
He served in the U.S.M.C., worked for All Boro Trucking Co. for 14 years. He started his career in law enforcement for Millersville, PA until he was hired as Chief of Police for Pequea Township Police Department and retired in 2000. He also was a Supervisor for Pequea Township and worked part-time for Lancaster County Sheriff's department. He was a member of Teamsters Local 771 and was a life member of the FOP Red Rose Lodge 16, Pequea Sportsmans, Green Hill Sportsmans, Amvets Post 19 and his most loved Slumbering Groundhog Lodge of Quarryville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Race, Sr. and mother, Janet Lutz Race, sisters, Helen Hinsen (Vance), Darlene McKnight (Ward), brothers, Herbert Swisher, Dale Swisher and Frank Swisher, granddaughters, Willow Hess and Albree Hess.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Robert Race (Bev), Daniel Race (Kim), Erich Hess (Andie), Gretchen Miller, JP Kelley (Pam), Susan Barton Connor (Jason), Mike Kelley, grandchildren, Zach Race, Josh Race, Drue Hess, Amethyst Kurtz, Nathan Miller, Gage Hess, Paige Miller, Weston Landis, Devon Connor, Savannah Landis, great-grandson, Deklyn Hess, sisters, Doris Nightingale, Feryn Migliaccio, Patricia Worner, Dorothy Stauffer and many nieces and nephews that he loved very much.
Bob wanted to say a special thank you to Wayne Groff, one of his dear friends, for putting Denise and him together. "I love her very much and she was the best gift God ever gave me. Thank you best man."
There will be an outside memorial service on Saturday, October 3rd at 1 p.m. at the FOP Red Rose Lodge, 917 S. Prince Street, Lancaster. The family will greet friends after the service. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »