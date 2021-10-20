Chi Yol Lisiecki, 63, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Chala Buk Do, Buahn, South Korea to the late Oh, Yun Kun and Park, Ye Soon and was the wife of Gil A. Lisiecki with whom she shared 30 years of marriage.
She attended Good Seed Alliance Church.
Chi Yol was a seamstress and previously owned a grocery store in Petersburg, VA. She enjoyed sewing.
In addition to her husband, Chi Yol is survived by her daughter, Debbie, wife of Justin Mead of Chesapeake Beach, MD; her son, Jeffrey Murphy of Manheim; three grandchildren, Trinity, Makayla and Ryan and her sister, Sun Chong, wife of Mark Webb of Leesville.
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 from 4 to 5 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 5:00 PM with Pastor Kim officiating. Interment will take place in the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
