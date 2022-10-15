Chet Raber died October 10, 2022, at the age of 93. He lived at Luther Acres retirement community in Lititz, PA. Chet grew up in Detroit, MI where his parents Frank and Clara Raber were missionaries. Chet greatly loved and enjoyed his family. Chet and Geraldine Landis were married 71 years. She was the love of his life. His greatest joy was tandem biking with Gerry, which they did from ages 40-80 with numerous trips to Europe and national parks in the United States. Under Gerry's guidance, Chet came to love classical music and opera.
Chet's daughter Kris of Los Alamos, NM cared for Chet in his last years. Kris (Kevin) has two sons, Drew and Seth. Chet's son Jon married Kimiko Shimazako. They lived in Tokyo, Japan where he died in 2007. Kimiko died in 2019. The Raber family relished being with the Shimazaki family, especially Kimiko's sister, Takako. Chet is survived by his brother Merrill (Boots). Chet was preceded in death by his sister Ann Hunsberger.
Chet had two careers. The first was chaplain and therapist at three psychiatric institutions. During this time, he became interested in organizational development. He created a "people" management system. Many organizations adopted this system which taught people to be fully engaged as teams. Chet earned a B.A. from Goshen College, Goshen Indiana, and two master's degrees plus a Ph.D. in Psychology of Religion at the Southern Baptist Seminary, Louisville, KY.
Chet was a dear friend to many. He inspired friends through direct and engaging dialogue. He constantly encouraged those he met in work and church settings. Chet was hopeful about the future because he believed that people are basically good, and that when they do harmful deeds, it is because of fear and ignorance. He read extensively and was always ready for a discussion about the past and the future of humankind. He authored several books. He volunteered his time and intellect with many not-for-profit organizations and was the founder of several, including the "Welcoming Dialogue of Lancaster County," a group supporting gay and lesbian persons.
Chet believed that human history is best understood as being the story of gradual and continuous development from adolescence into maturity, resulting in peace, prosperity, and creativity for all.
Chet donated his body to medical research. His family and friends will celebrate his life at a future date.
