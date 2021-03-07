On Thursday, February 25, 2021, Chet L. Finger, 61, of Narvon, PA, passed away at his residence. Born in Chester County, he was the son of the late Richard Finger and Clovilla (Billy) Finger.
Chet enjoyed hunting, fishing, visiting friends, and helping out with landscaping for Leaman Enterprise.
He is survived by his son, Dustin Finger (Abby) of East Earl; his granddaughter, Bayleigh Finger, and his brother, Rory Finger.
