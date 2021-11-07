Chester W. Brown, 93, of (Masonic Village) Elizabethtown, PA, died Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at his residence. He was married to his late wife, Louise S. Brown for 67 years.
Chester graduated from Tamaqua High School. Following his graduation from high school, he enlisted in the Air Force and served during World War II. He continued post-secondary education at the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business. Throughout Chester’s career, he worked as an accountant specializing in utility accounting. Chester was an active Mason, past Master and Consistory member in various locations throughout Pennsylvania.
He was a member of the Lutheran Church (ECLA), attended Sell Chapel at the Masonic Village, enjoyed reading, bible study, genealogy and weather research.
Surviving are two daughters; Sandra B. Davis of Lewisburg, PA and Heather Ann Brown, Lancaster, PA; four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service and interment will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
