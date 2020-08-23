Chester V. "Chet" Kile, 92, of Mount Joy passed away on August 10, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Chester S. and Florence (Gerfin) Kile, and was preceded in death by his son Frank. Chet is survived by a son, John and his wife Heather. Chet was the husband of the late Ella Louise (Dombach) Kile. Chet was a graduate of McCaskey High School class of 1947, and proudly served in the United States Army. Chet ran marathons well into his 60's and was an avid Orioles fan. Services will be announced at a later date. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.
