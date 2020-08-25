Chester Samuel "Sam" Brown, Sr., 67 of Martic Township passed away peacefully Sunday morning, August 23, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born on December 19, 1952 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Paul E. and Dorothy M. Gurtler Brown.
Sam was self-employed the majority of his life. He began in business with C. Samuel Brown Dump Truck Service. Later he transitioned into C. Samuel Brown Painting and Powerwashing until retirement. Sam loved to spend time with his family. He enjoyed watching his son race motorcycles when he was young. He attended and supported his grandchildren in sports and activities. He loved his dog, Cookie.
Sam will be missed by his son, Chester Samuel "Sam" Brown, Jr. of Deltona, FL and his daughter, Emily S., wife of Joel Kauffman of Pequea; grandchildren, Dominic, Meghan, Brandon, Kaelyn, Alayna, and Ryan. He is also survived by his brother, Paul "Skip", husband of Mary Brown of Gordonville and his sisters, Sharon Weaver, Lois Feiler, Linda Lohr, all of Lancaster, and Phyllis Rhoads of Melbourne, FL, and former wife, Jodie I. Combs of New Providence. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kristene DeMascola and sister Mary "Ginger" Rieder.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sam's funeral service on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 7PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 to 7PM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
