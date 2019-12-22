Chester S. Enck, 83, of Stevens, formerly of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was the youngest of 12 children born to the late Samuel and Salome (Shotzberger) Enck. Chester was the loving and devoted husband of the late Doris Jean (Bailey) Enck, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage when she passed in 2009.
Chester was born on the family farm in Lexington, and worked as a self-employed farmer for most of his life. He always had a great love and appreciation for the outdoors and nature. He enjoyed woodworking, reading, and traveling. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Chester is survived by his children, Susan J. Hewes-Mendez, wife of Joe, of Lancaster; Alan L. Enck, husband of Catherine, of Akron; Steven L. Enck, husband of Theresa, of Denver; Dennis L. Enck, husband of Denise, of Lititz and Florida; Douglas E. Enck, husband of (Raeanne) of Ephrata; and Barbara A. Glick, wife of John, of Alaska. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a sister, J. Rose Wenger, wife of Earl. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by two sons, Glenn Enck and Chester S. Enck, Jr; brothers Samuel, Paul, Donald, James, Robert, Richard, William, Kenneth and Carl; and a sister Betty Ohse.
Funeral services and burial at Hammer Creek Mennonite Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
