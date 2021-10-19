Chester R. “Foxy” Wertz, 86, of Miller Road, Willow Street, PA died of COVID on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He and his wife Jacklyn D. Worth Wertz celebrated 66 years of marriage. Born in Providence Township on September 13, 1935, he was the son of the late Richard E. and Lula Doulin Wertz.
A retired service technician after 45 years, he had been employed at Chevrolet and Pontiac dealerships.
An avid hunter, he was a founding member of the Lancaster County Ridge Runners Camp in Potter County in 1963. He enjoyed his family, dogs, and going to auctions.
Surviving beside his wife Jacklyn, are 2 children, Craig (Cynthia Greer) Wertz of Gordonville, Diane Levenson of Lancaster; daughter in-law, Sherry Wertz of Quarryville; 6 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Wertz, sisters; Helen Graham, Bertha Miles and Ella Rankin, Florence McClune; and his beloved Irish setter, Raini.
A memorial service will be held at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM. A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Brian Wertz to the Quarryville Fire Company, 217 East State Street, Quarryville, PA 17566. reynoldsandshivery.com