Chester R. ''Chet'' Stoltzfus, age 85, formerly of Dundee, NY, previously of Elverson, PA and originally of Morgantown, PA, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Bath, NY.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions and following social distance guidelines, a graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31 in the Barrington Community Church Cemetery. After the service the family will greet attendees in the church pavilion.
