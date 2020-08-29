Chester R. ''Chet'' Stoltzfus

Chester R. ''Chet'' Stoltzfus, age 85, formerly of Dundee, NY, previously of Elverson, PA and originally of Morgantown, PA, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Bath, NY.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and following social distance guidelines, a graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31 in the Barrington Community Church Cemetery. After the service the family will greet attendees in the church pavilion.

