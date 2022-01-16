Chester R. “Chet” Lewis, 67, Manheim, PA, went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 13, 2022 after a lengthy illness.
Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Robert Martin Lewis, Sr., and Jennie Moss Lewis.
Chet worked for Willow Valley Retirement Community, Miller and Hartman, and Coca-Cola, where he bottled and packaged Coca Cola products. He enjoyed playing video games, golfing, fishing, camping, hunting, and was a member of the Moose Lodge #299, Lancaster. Most of all he had a great sense of humor and loved being with his family.
He is survived by four siblings, Theodore, husband of Carol L Rishell, Pequea, PA, Roberta, wife of Wilbur Yoder, Manheim, PA, Robert M. Lewis, husband of the late Roberta L. “Bobbie” Lewis, Millersville, PA, and Ralph, husband of Trina Lewis, York, PA and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Kermit Rishell and three sisters, Jane Hoffman, Patricia Horn, and Clara Parmer, as well as his beloved cat “Dash.”
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Lancaster Area Kidney Association at www.lancasterkidney.com.
The services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Please visit Chet’s Memorial Page at
A living tribute »