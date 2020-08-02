Chester R. "Chet" Kreider

Chester Ray Kreider "Chet", 64, of Washington Boro passed away on Wednesday July, 29, 2020. Born in Conestoga he was the son of the late Martin R. and Betty A. (Kaufman) Kreider.
Chet worked for many years in the custodial department at Penn Manor School District. He retired as a Millersville Borough roadway maintenance crew member. In his free time Chet helped out Dave Frey, a local farmer. He also enjoyed hunting.
He is survived by his son, Ryan Flosser, numerous cousins, and an abundant number of close friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday August 4, 2020 at 10AM at Conestoga Methodist Church Cemetery, 71 Sand Hill Rd., Conestoga, PA 17516. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Chet's name to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. To send an online condolence pleast visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com