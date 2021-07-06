Chester M. Hurst, 80, of Mount Joy (formerly from Terre Hill) transitioned from this life to his eternal life with Jesus, his Lord and Savior, on July 4, 2021. Chet was born in 1940 to the late Noah S. and Eva M. Hurst at their home close to Churchtown. He was one of thirteen children born into their family. Chet and his wife, Kathryn (Snader) Hurst, were married in 1961 and would have celebrated sixty years of marriage later this year.
After a long and distinguished career in the trucking industry, Chet put his professional driving skills to use in transporting clients and friends from the plain community during his retirement. He greatly valued the friendships that he made prior to and after his retirement.
In addition to investing in his relationships with his Lord and family, Chet was intentional in his involvement with the community. He served for many years with the Terre Hill Fire Co. both as a former member and chief and was awarded a lifetime membership in 2005. He was also a faithful member of Goodville Mennonite Church for many years and he very much missed the in person fellowship with other parishioners during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also put his driving and carpentry skills to good use by participating in various mission projects throughout his lifetime.
Chet loved God's creation and he created many happy memories with his loved ones at Shay Road Rod & Gun Club in Lycoming County, of which he was a founding member. His family and friends have many wonderful memories of traveling and spending days afield with him. His travels took him to all of the states in the continental United States and to many of the Canadian provinces.
In addition to his love for Jesus, Chet had a deep and abiding love for his wife, Kathryn, who survives him. He also had a great love for his children, Cliff (Chris) of Salunga, C. Scott (Lisa) of Terre Hill, Melody (Kurt) Zimmerman of Denver, and Kristy (Jeff) Yoder of Mount Joy. He also adored his nine grandchildren, Caryn Hurst, Beth (Dominic) Miller, Andy (Kristen) Zimmerman, Katie (Darren) Fisher, Ben (Sheila) Hurst, Emily (Caleb) Stoltzfus, Nic Hurst, Josh Yoder, and Caleb Yoder; his nine great-grandchildren, Lilly, Charlotte, Eva, and Violet Miller; Noah, Ashton, and Jonah Zimmerman; Weston Fisher; and Colton Stoltzfus; his sisters, Irene (Richard) Good, Mabel Long, Elsie (Charles) Childers, and Louella VanPelt; and his sisters-in-law, Lydia Ann Hurst, Ella Hurst, and Ella Hurst (Isaac) Zimmerman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Melvin, Emma, Edwin, Walter, Mary, Earl, Marvin, and Raymond. He was also preceded in death by an infant great- grandchild, Dakota Zimmerman.
Throughout his life here on earth, Chet experienced many physical ailments. As such, the family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the numerous physicians and health care workers who provided him with excellent care. Their efforts are greatly appreciated.
Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life service will be held at on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Rd., East Earl, which is where Chet & Kathy were married and began their journey as husband and wife. The family will greet friends and family from 3 to 4:45 p.m., A light meal to follow the service. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.groffeckenroth.com.
In lieu of flowers the family would suggest that donations be made in Chet's memory to Christian Aid Ministries, Weaverland Valley Fire Department, Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster, or to a charity of your choosing. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.