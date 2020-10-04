Chester Lehman Wenger, 102, (born 4/10/1918) died early Thursday morning, October 1, 2020. He died peacefully with family caring for him in his residence at Landis Homes, Lititz, PA, where he moved in January 2020. In his last days, he played his harmonica – "God be with you till we meet again" – offered his strong bass to many familiar songs, and continued to envision how to transform whole communities. His beloved wife of 73 ½ years, Sara Jane (Weaver) Wenger, preceded him in death on March 23, 2018, as did his eldest son, Chester Lloyd Wenger who died November 16, 2001.
Chester, the youngest of seven children, was born in Fentress, Norfolk Co., VA, to the late Amos Daniel and Anna May (Lehman) Wenger. Growing up, his family migrated between summers on the family farm in Fentress, VA, and the school year at Eastern Mennonite School, Harrisonburg, VA, where his father was president. Chester liked to study and excelled at school. He graduated from EMS in 1936 with an associate's degree and went on to complete his bachelor's degree in biology at nearby Bridgewater College.
A few years later, back at EMS for additional Bible study, Chester met Sara Jane, who he described as "so beautiful and loveable I couldn't resist." Their relationship blossomed into life-long love and partnership. During their courtship, in 1941, Chester was drafted and served in Civilian Public Service for more than four years as a conscientious objector to war. He and Sara Jane were married during those years, July 2, 1944.
Chester's adult life can be summarized into several periods:
Ethiopia Years: 1949-1967. Called to Ethiopia by Eastern Mennonite Missions, Salunga, PA, with a wife and three preschool daughters, Chester served as a pioneer missionary educator.
Home Ministries Years: 1967-1980. Settling back in America, now with eight children, Chester directed the home ministries and evangelism program at EMM, working with new and existing congregations from Maine to Florida.
Pastoring Years: 1981-1991. Chester became pastor of North End Mennonite Church which had relocated outside the city of Lancaster. He and Sara Jane were instrumental in renaming the congregation as Blossom Hill Mennonite Church and revitalizing congregational life.
Active Retirement: 1991-2020. Chester stayed energetically engaged in church, education, business, gardening & vineyard, and family activities.
These life-long interests and commitments provide another lens to frame a portrait of Chester's life.
Church – Near the core of Chester's life was the work of the Mennonite Church in the mission of God. He was ordained to Christian ministry when invited to serve in Ethiopia. He enjoyed recalling the testimonies of new faith in Jesus Christ from Ethiopian students, and provided leadership alongside Ethiopians during the birth of the Meserete Kristos Church in Ethiopia, which is today the largest Mennonite-related church in the world. He completed a Master of Divinity at Union Theological Seminary, Richmond, VA, and pursued doctoral work in religious education (ABD) at New York University & Seminary. He generously donated time and money to many church-related schools and ministries. He and Sara Jane became advocates for inclusion of persons with same-sex orientation in the church. He remained active at Blossom Hill Mennonite until his death.
Education – Chester was a catalyst for starting schools. This was his gift and passion. These training centers in Ethiopia included the Dresser Bible School for nurse aides, the Good Shepherd School for missionary children, and the Nazareth Bible Academy – a highly regarded secondary school. In the USA, Chester initiated the Paul-Timothy mentoring program, founded the Keystone Bible Institute, and directed Student & Young Adult Services for Mennonite students in eastern urban settings. He served for many years on the Board of Eastern Mennonite University who honored him and Sara Jane with EMU's Centennial Award in 2017.
Business – Chester invested himself in numerous businesses after returning to the USA. This included cultivating a small family farm and vineyard. Together with his wife Sara Jane and sons, he operated flower market stands at Meadowbrook, Bird-in-Hand, and Central Market, Lancaster, PA. He was a quiet investment partner with another son in the start of Isaacs Restaurant & Deli.
Family – Chester loved his wife Sara Jane and their eight children, 16 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. He enjoyed games of competition from croquet to Bible quizzes to volleyball. He loved the seashore and was happy to rent a family beach house annually for 35 years so the next generations could delight in the same. Nothing filled him with as much joy as a cappella family four-part singing with gusto, sometimes around the piano. To the end of his life he remained curious about the latest family news from children, in-laws, grandchildren, and beyond.
Chester and Sara Jane's family: (1) Betty Wenger Good-White (Nelson Good, deceased 7/13/2005, Donald White): Ryan Good (Hannah Dueck), Naomi and Ira Good; Deborah Good (Russell James); Jason Good (Bryn Mullet Good), James and Mara Good. (2) Margaret Wenger Johnson (Samuel Charles Johnson, deceased 8/7/2017): Bartholomew Johnson (Christina Burger Johnson), Sara and Anele (Annie) Johnson; Hannah Wenger Johnson. (3) Jewel (Wenger) Showalter (Richard Showalter, deceased 12/14/2019): Chester David (Chad) Showalter (Deborah Shenk Showalter), Rachel, Jonathan, Nicholas, Jamie, and Hannah Showalter; Rhoda Showalter Miller (Keith Miller), Jadon, David, Michael, and Andrew Miller; Matthew Showalter (Colleen Miller Showalter), Joshua, Clay, Isaac, Nava, and Kenna Showalter. (4) Chester (Chet) Wenger (deceased 11/16/2001) and Hilda Shirk (Wesley Farmer). (5) Sara Wenger Shenk (Gerald Shenk): Joseph Shenk (Amina Auezova Shenk), Ari and Jacob Shenk; Timothy Kennel Shenk (Michelle Kennel Shenk), Madeleine and Lydia Kennel Shenk; Sara Margareta (Greta) Shenk Bucher (Matthew Bucher), Samuel Bucher. (6) Mark Wenger (Kathy Weaver Wenger), Regina Wenger, Charlotte Wenger Boudreau (Kyle Boudreau). (7) Philip Wenger (Steven Dinnocenti). (8) Thomas Wenger (Keiko Kuniyuki), Yuji, Emiko, and Miako Wenger.
Chester was the last surviving child of Amos D. & Anna May Wenger's seven children.
A Memorial Service will be held with timing to be announced later. A separate interment is planned for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Meserete Kristos College, LINK, Ethiopia, a ministry to train Ethiopian church leaders, and should be mailed to P.O. Box 1701, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
A memoir of Chester and Sara Jane, Bearing Fruit, as told to and shaped by Deborah Good and Betty Wenger Good-White, is available by contacting Betty at bettygood@gmail.com or (202) 725-6512.
