Chester I. Clark, 82, of East Earl, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Newport Meadows. His wife of 63 years, Margaret A. (Friedly) Clark, survives. Born in Goodville, he was the son of the late George and Freda (Ruoss) Clark.
Chester was a truck driver for Sperry New Holland, now CNH before retiring after 35 yrs.
He was a member of Twin Valley Bible Chapel where he previously served as a deacon. He enjoyed hunting and golfing and was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife are five children: Peggy married to Frank Kourt, New Holland, Ed married to Penny Clark, Terre Hill, Chester, Jr. married to Kelly Clark, Adamstown, Annette married to Brian Forney, Dillsburg, Connie widow of Jaime McComsey, Denver, 13 grandchildren 30 great-grandchildren, and two siblings: Brenda Martin, New Holland and Garry married to Linda Clark, Charlotte, NC.
Due to the coronavirus, services will be private with burial in the United Methodist Cemetery of Churchtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.groffeckenroth.com.