Chester G. Lutz, 90, of Lancaster, PA, and formerly of Strasburg, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at home. He was born on November 21, 1928 in Upper Leacock, Lancaster County, PA. He was the husband of Velma Hartman Lutz, to whom she was married for over 61 years. Velma preceded him in death in 2015.
Chester is survived by his three children, Gregory, husband of Melanie R. of Lancaster, PA, Gordon of Kennett Square, PA, and Norman, husband of Michele of Fort Myers, Florida as well as five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Larry Lutz, wife Louise Lutz and his sister-in-law Carla Lutz. He is preceded in death by his sister Helen Eshleman, his brother LeRoy Lutz, and his daughter-in-law, Melanie Kay Tallent who passed Friday, October 11, 2019.
Chester was the son of the late LeRoy and Catherine (Haas) Lutz.
Chester left high school after 11th grade to work on a farm. He was employed by Armstrong Cork and Tile Company from 1947 to 1951. He was drafted in 1951 and proudly served our country from 1951 to 1953 as a Private 1st Class in the 2nd Armored Division, United States Army. He was assigned to the Signal Corps, assisting in rebuilding communications infrastructure in Germany after World War II. Chester returned to work at Armstrong after his military service.
After retirement from Armstrong, Chester worked for HC Rineer & Sons and later opened his own oil burner service business. In 1980 he became the Public Works Director for the Borough of Strasburg. He retired from the Borough in 1992. Never one to be idle, he immediately opened Chet Lutz Hauling. Chet continued hauling leather goods for the Amish community into his 90's.
Chester and Velma where founding members of the Strasburg Area Sertoma Club. Chester was a member of the Strasburg Lions Club and received the Lions International Melvin Jones Fellow Award for dedicated humanitarian services in 2001. Chester was an active member of the National Chrysler Products Club and the Plymouth Owners Club for many years. He was also a member of the former Paul R. Strubel Post 8710 Strasburg VFW, which was later combined with the Millersville VFW. Chester was a past member of the Strasburg Jaycees. He was also a life member of the Strasburg Fire Company, primarily serving with the Strasburg Fire Police. Chester was dedicated to maintaining the veterans' markers and flags at multiple cemeteries in the Strasburg area.
Chester received a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and a Certificate of Merit from the United States House of Representatives, as well as a Congressional Certificate of Merit from the United States Congress for his work in public service and in the community.
Chester loved the neighborhood where he resided and was known for being the "Mayor" of Red Leaf. He was well loved by those surrounding him, especially the dogs. The family wishes to thank those who made his life so full in the years leading up to his death.
Family and friends are welcomed to pay their respects at First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, 101 South Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6:30 PM until 9:00 PM and again on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM at the church with Pastor Robert K. Bronkema officiating. The committal service will take place in the adjoining Strasburg Cemetery immediately following the service.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Chester's memory to the Strasburg Cemetery Association, PO Box 243, Strasburg, PA 17579, or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller with Reynolds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA.