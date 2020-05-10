Chester G. Herr

Chester "Chet" G. Herr, 88, of Strasburg, passed away peacefully at Landis Homes on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born in Smoketown, PA he was the son of the late Harold F. and Edna (Groff) Herr. He was the loving husband of Vesta (Phenninger) Herr.
Chester was a graduate of Manor-Millersville High School. Following high school Chet honorably joined the United States Navy, where he was stationed in Norfolk, VA for four years. Chester went on to work in banking and served as Vice President of Operations at Fulton Bank for 40 faithful years. He was a devout member of First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg.
In his free time Chester could be found outside, going on walks or riding his bicycle. Chet enjoyed to travel with his family and friends. He especially loved boating on the Chesapeake with his father and family. Chester was also a member of the Strasburg Heritage Society.
In addition to his wife Vesta, Chester is survived by his daughter Brenda Solodky, of Lancaster, his son Bruce E. Herr, of Atlanta, GA, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Chester is preceded in death by his son Brad H. Herr and his sister Edna Mae Zinkand.
Services for Chester will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Chester's name to First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg. To send an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
