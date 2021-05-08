Chester F. Hoover, 88, of Ephrata, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Ephrata Manor. He was born in Bird-In-Hand to the late Chester Hoover and Minerva (Noll) Knable and was the husband of Bertha E. Hoover with whom he shared 68 years of marriage.
Chester was a member of Grace EC Church, Ephrata for more than 60 years, where he taught Sunday school, ushered and served on the church council. He was a 1950 graduate of Ephrata High School. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, completing three cruises, China, Japan, Okinawa and the Philippines. During his working years, he worked in civil service as an Industrial Specialist for the Department of Defense in Reading, PA. He volunteered with Meals on Wheels for 20 years and enjoyed visiting shut-ins with his wife. He enjoyed family relationships, antique aircraft, American history and reading. He was blessed to travel with his wife and enjoyed biking the Rails to Trails throughout the northeast. Chet served the military and defense department with an attitude of duty, dedication, honor and pride.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Michael S. Hoover of Leola; a granddaughter, Jessica, wife of the late Robert Y. Yeingst; a grandson, Ryan, husband of Stefany Hoover and a great-granddaughter, Alexis Yeingst. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle M. Hoover; a daughter-in-law, Mabel Hoover; four brothers, Wilbur E., Kenneth W., Lester J. and Parke J. Hoover.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 10 to 11 AM, at Grace E.C. Church, 131 Terrace Ave., Ephrata, followed by his funeral service at 11 AM, with Pastor Bruce Wagner officiating. Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
