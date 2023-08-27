Chester E. W. Eckman, Jr.

Chester Ella Wiley Eckman, Jr., 83, of Budview Drive, Willow Street, PA passed away at his residence following a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, August 25, 2023. He was the husband of his loving and supportive wife, Carol L. "Nancy" McKinley Eckman for 19 years. Born in Rising Sun, MD, he was the son of the late Chester E.W. and Emma Rae Wiley Eckman.
Chet's working career consisted of working as a farmer doing custom work, self-employed truck driver, and equipment operator for IUOE, Local 542. In retirement he worked for Nutrient.
He was a member of Rough and Tumble Engineers, Lancaster County Sportsmen Assn., Pequea Valley Sportsmen Assn., Pequea Boat Club, Slumbering Groundhog Lodge, Hoss Pepper Card Club, Buffalo Valley, and Elkton VFW.
Chet was an avid participant in tractor pulling. He was known as "The Legend" for his skill and abilities at the sport. He also enjoyed collecting antique tractors.
Surviving besides his wife Carol are 7 children, Kimberly (Michael) Grissinger, Chester (Leda) Eckman III, Jeffrey (Annette) Eckman, Richard (Stacy) Eckman, Ronald (Shauna) Eckman, Craig (Deb) Brown, Sr., Karen (Harry) Heidelbaugh; 17 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and a brother, Dennis (Fay) Plastino; and his beloved dog Roni.
He was preceded in death by a sister Lora Eckman Steele and three great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7:00PM with Pastor R. Blake Deibler officiating. There will be a viewing at the church from 5:30PM until the time of service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Chet's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. reynoldsandshivery.com