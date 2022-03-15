Chester E. Peachey, 85, of Reamstown, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022. Born in Honey Brook, he was a son of the late Urie K. & Nancy (Yoder) Peachey.
Chester was a proud Army veteran, serving his country from 1961 to 1966. He spent the next 35 years working for RCA and GE, retiring in 2000. He was the youngest of 9 children and expressed many fond memories of the years he lived next to the Green Dragon while growing up. Trips to Rehoboth Beach brought him great joy as did the many years he spent with his dear friend and companion, Wanda Yoder, until her recent passing in 2019. Over the span of 40 years, Chester also enjoyed many fishing and hunting trips to Potter County. In later years, reading a good novel was a favorite pastime of Chester's. Most importantly, spending time with family was everything to Chester.
Chester is survived by his 3 grandchildren, Alyssa Peachey of Providence, RI, Krista Peachey of Enola and Taylor Peachey of Hummelstown; a daughter-in-law, Karen Peachey of Hummelstown; a sister, Tressie Martin of Ephrata; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Kenton E. Peachey, and 7 siblings.
A graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 531 N. State Street, Ephrata, PA 17522 on Thursday, March 17th at 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
