Chester E. Newcomer, Jr., 85, of Wrightsville, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Hospice of the Chesapeake, Pasadena, MD. He was born in Columbia on February 7, 1938 and was the son of the late Chester E. Newcomer and Mary (Jones) Newcomer.
He was the husband of the late Emilie Anne (Abel) Newcomer for 51 years prior to her death in May 2018.
Chet graduated from Columbia High School, Class of 1956. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force, where he earned the rank of Airman Second Class and served in Germany from 1957-1960. He worked as a computer programmer and retired from Highmark Insurance in Camp Hill, PA in 2003. He was a lifetime member of the Columbia-Middletown Elks Lodge, Columbia, PA for almost 60 years. Chet enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, refinishing furniture, working in the yard, and visiting local casinos. He was a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia teams, Eagles and Phillies, and could be found cheering them on every weekend.
He is survived by daughter, Teresa A. Newcomer of York, PA; daughter, Erica N. Canuel and her husband, Brian of Pasadena, MD; and granddaughter Kylie M. Canuel as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by 2 brothers, Wayne Newcomer and his wife, Kathy of South Yarmouth, MA; Donald Newcomer and his wife, Sandy of Lititz, PA. He was proceeded in death by his brother, George Schoelkoph.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville. A gathering to celebrate Chet's life will be held after the service from 1 pm to 3 pm at VFW, 401 Manor Street, Columbia. Burial will be private at the family's convenience at Fairview Cemetery, Wrightsville with a flag folding presented by York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the following charities: American Cancer Society; Dementia Society of America; SPCA. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com