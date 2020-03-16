Chester E. "Chet" Habecker, 87, of Lititz, died peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the United Zion Retirement Community. Born in Warwick Township, he was the son of the late Chester K. and Mary E. Reidenbach Habecker. Chet was the loving husband of Verna M. Lehman Habecker, and they observed their 60th wedding anniversary in September of last year. He was a 1950 graduate of Rothsville High School and was very active with the alumni association planning events for his high school class and the other activities that honored the school. In his early years Chet worked at Indian River Hatchery. Then he was employed by D.A. Miller Company in oil delivery and in oil furnace maintenance. He followed that by working as a home builder for Kay McElhenny. At the age of 76, Chet retired from his own company of thirty years: Chet Habecker Home Improvements, Lititz.
Chet was a faithful and active member of Salem Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill, Lititz, where he was recently presented with the Servant of Salem award by the church. His humble dedication to the church was evident by serving on church council for three terms, president for two terms, volunteered on property committee for 50 years, taught adult Sunday school, was Sunday school superintendent, usher, and lay reader. He was also a member of the Baron Stiegel Lions Club for 37 years and was the recipient of two Melvin Jones Fellowship Awards by Lions Club International and a PA Fellow Award. Following retirement, Chet volunteered at the Lititz Welcome Center. Chet loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at the family cabin "Habecker's Hideway" in Centre County. Chet and Verna enjoyed traveling throughout their life and visited 40 states in their travels. Chet had a life-long passion for his family and cherished the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. Chet loved people from all walks of life and wanted to help anyone in need. He truly had a servant's heart.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Verna, are two daughters: Melissa "Missy" Woodruff of Boyertown, Geraldine "Gerri" wife of Tim Hollinger of Lititz, three grandchildren: Drew Hollinger, Kyle Hollinger, Keely Woodruff, a brother, Adam Habecker of New Providence, and a sister, Joan wife of Roger Patches of Mount Wolf. Preceding him in death is a son-in-law, Patrick Woodruff, and two sisters: Beatrice Baltozer, and Romaine Speilman.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Interment will be private. Those desiring may send contributions in Chet's memory to: Baron Stiegel Lions Club, C/O Craig A. Merkey, 1330 Forrest Hill Road, Stevens, PA 17578, or Salem Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill Memorial Fund, 26 Owl Hill Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
