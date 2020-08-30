Chester D. McKinney, 77, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born in Mountville, PA, Chester was the son of the late William and Gladys (Waltman) McKinney. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked as an electrician. Chester loved working on and riding motorcycles.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon M. (Fisher) McKinney; three children: Richard, Christopher, and Mandy; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters: Maryann and Gladys; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Chester was preceded in death by two sisters: Doris and Margaret; and five brothers: Harold, Dave, Kenny, Earl, and Bobby.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Paul's Lutheran Church 80 E Main St, Adamstown, PA 19501.