Chester D. "Butch" Shoff, 75, of Marietta, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Harriet Sauder Shoff with whom he was married 50 years. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Joseph and Ruth Bleacher Shoff.
Butch retired after more than 25 years of service from the Armstrong Ceiling Plant, Marietta, where he worked in production and loading. He was a member of Silver Spring Baptist Church, enjoyed fishing and attending Lancaster Barnstormers games.
In addition to his wife are his daughters, Dale E. Zeller; Gale V. Shoff; Jamie L. Ault; grandson Dakota; sisters, Emma Earhart, Esther Lambert and Lill Keesee. His brothers, Joe, John and William Shoff preceded him in death.
Family and friends may view on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St. Columbia PA. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic, guest will be required to maintain social distancing and the use of face coverings. A private family graveside service will follow the viewing. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Chester's memory to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org
