Chester "Craig" Eby, age 67 of Kinzers, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023. He was the husband of Karen L. Keneagy Eby. He was born in Lancaster, son of Evelyn Summers Eby of Kinzers and the late Chester R. Eby.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking and being outdoors. He especially loved foraging for mushrooms.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 daughters: Harmony Ayala (Abraham) of Mechanicsburg, Jamie Eby (Zachariah Zimmermann) of New Holland, 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 2 sisters: Cathy A. Eby (David Rossetti) of Elizabethtown, Beth K. Eby (Pat Harrison) of Astoria, OR., a niece, Carissa Knight (Walter) of Elizabethtown, and a great-niece.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday April 29, 2023 from Pequea Presbyterian Church, 273 Cambridge Road, Gap, PA 17527, at 11 AM with a time to greet the family starting at 10 AM. Shiveryfuneralhome.com
