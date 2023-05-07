Chester Charles Patterson, 88, of Akron, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his home.
He was born in Salisbury Township to the late Gladys Whitman and was the husband of Barbara (Hamlin) Patterson, with whom he shared 52 years of marriage.
A graduate of Upper Leacock High School Class of 1953, he served our country in the U.S. Marines.
Charles was in the maintenance department for Pillsbury for many years prior to retiring.
In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by 6 children, Deborah (David) Fegley, Kathleen (Jim) Bernard, Pamela Vanderlin, Charles Craig Patterson, Kevin (Patty) Ivy, and Michael Patterson; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Patterson.
A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery Annex, Denver.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
