Chester B. Martin, 79, of Leola, died Monday, January 24, 2022, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he had been a patient for several weeks. His wife of 43 years, Ruth Ann (Zimmerman) Martin, survives.
Born in Manheim Township, he was the son of the late Samuel H. and Frances (Bowman) Martin.
Chet was a skilled mason worker with Charles W. Weaver Masonry and a cabinet maker for Heritage Custom Cabinetry. In his retirement, he enjoyed driving for Twin Pine Ford.
He was a member of Forest Hills Mennonite Church where he served as sexton for 35 years.
Chet enjoyed watching sports, especially when his grandchildren participated. He was an avid card and domino player. He and Ruth Ann enjoyed traveling to the beach and Florida.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Douglas R. married to Denise Martin, Lancaster, Michelle J. married to Timothy Doutrich, Gap, and Van Colby Martin fiancé of Kaui Garcia, Downingtown, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by eight siblings: Raymond, Samuel and Lester (Chet’s twin) Martin and Elizabeth Newswanger, Anna Mae Harnish, Pauline Weaver, Esther Weaver, and Edna High.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Hills Mennonite Church, 100 Quarry Rd., Leola. The service will also be available by livestream https://fhmc.church/youtube or on Facebook.
Interment will be private at Eby Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Friday from 6 – 8 p.m. Masks requested. Memorial contributions can be sent to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »