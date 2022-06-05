Chester Allen Ambrose (Al), age 77, of St. Petersburg, FL, went home into the arms of his Savior on May 29th, 2022 at Bayfront Hospice Care Center. He was born in Lancaster, PA and was a resident of Florida since 1977. He was preceded in death by his father Chester Ambrose, his mother, Helen B. Rutt and his step-father, Lloyd H. Rutt.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna L. Ambrose. Also surviving are three daughters, Jolyn (Mike) Hampton of York, PA, Tammy (Scott) Miller, of Mt Gretna, PA and Lisa (Erik) Morgan of Lancaster, PA. Also, six grandchildren, Brittany (Michael) York, Jordan (Charles Zegley) Hampton, Kyle (Michaela) Miller, Joshua Morgan, Tyler Miller, Garrett Morgan and two great-grandchildren, Emerson and Wyatt York.
Al enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, playing cards, and showing classic cars. He had a love for cooking and enjoyed entertaining his family and friends. He was also known to enjoy a glass of Jack Daniels on the rocks. He was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster. He worked for Alcoa, several car dealerships and owned his own car lot in Kenneth City, FL before retiring.
He was a member of Church By The Sea, Fraternal Order of Eagles 4147, American Legion 273, AM Vets #8 and Elks 1224.
The family would like to thank Florida Cancer Center and Suncoast Hospice for the care they showed to him. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.
