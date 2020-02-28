Cheryl R. Wessner, 71, of Millersville, formerly of Lancaster, PA passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born in in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Veryl R. and Ruth Peters Farmer.
She was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, Scott A. Wessner of New Providence; two sisters, W. Dawn (William, Jr.) Adams of Lancaster and Linda L. (Donald E.) Kauffman of Pequea.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 1086 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, PA on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00PM with Pastor Mike Sigman officiating. There will be an informal gathering following the service. Interment will be private in Bethesda United Methodist Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
Browse »