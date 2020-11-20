Cheryl M. Cook, 68 of Wrightsville, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at home. She was born in Columbia and grew up in Silver Spring, daughter of the late Joseph F. and Helen Harshberger Fischer. She was a finesse technician for Harley Davidson for 18 years before her retirement in 2007. She was a member of Landis Valley Christian Fellowship Church. Cheryl enjoyed cooking, family gatherings with Christmas being her favorite time of the year and she also enjoyed NASCAR, with Kyle Petty being her favorite driver.
She is survived by her loving partner of 20 years, Joseph Hake, Wrightsville. Her children: twins, Renee M. Campbell, Columbia; Renate M. Burnham, York; Rochelle L. (Thomas E.) Gruber, Ephrata; Jennifer A. (Rick) Shirk, Strasburg; James A. Cook II, Landisville and Alisha Hake, Pittston. Eight grandchildren. Six great-grandchildren. Siblings: Joseph (Terri) Fischer, Quarryville; Linda Brenneman, Mount Joy; Dennis (Joy) Fischer, Pequea; Pamela Fischer, Columbia; David (Deanna) Fischer, Marietta and Mark Fischer, Columbia. She was preceded in death by one grandson: Anthony.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 3:30 P.M. with Pastor Stephen Gibbs, officiating. Friends may call from 2:30 P.M. to 3:30 P.M. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow the service at the Burning Bridge, 108 Hellam St., Wrightsville. COVID-19 Guidelines will be strictly followed.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Landis Valley Christian Fellowship Church, 2420 Kissel Hill Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
