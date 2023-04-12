Cheryl Lynne Kilburn, 62 of Millersville passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born on March 28, 1961 in Lancaster, she was the only child of the late John W. and Hazel Kurtz Kilburn.
Cheryl attended Calvary church with her parents and lived in Lancaster County all of her life. She loved sports, especially baseball. She enjoyed collecting baseball cards. She loved McDonald's and going anywhere so she could bring home a souvenir. She enjoyed doing crafts and was quite the charmer.
Friends are welcome to gather at Riverview Burial Park, 1100 S. Duke Street, Lancaster for a graveside service with Chaplain Milton Stoltzfus officiating at 2:30 PM on Friday, April 14, 2023. For other information, please call 717-393-1776.
