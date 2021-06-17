Cheryl Lynn Balmer (Bard) 72, went home to be with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Hershey Medical Center. Born October 17, 1948 to the late Benjamin F. Bard, Jr. and Marcia Bard (McGann).
She was a member of Elias UCC, Newmanstown and a retired registered nurse. She spent much of her career at the Children's Center at Hershey Medical Center and later years at Philhaven, PA, where she helped develop their adolescent programming.
Surviving are her children; Kimberly A. Stevenson (Tim) and Ryan S. Balmer (Heather). She is also survived by her mother, Marcia Bard (McGann); her sisters, Cathy Bard, Mechanicsburg; Susan Coffman (Alton), Tennessee; Marcia Dyson, Philadelphia; Lisa Smith, (Ritchie), Lititz; and her brothers, Benjamin III (Jane), West Virginia; Stephen D. (Beth), Mechanicsburg; and David J. (beloved Teresa), (Amy), Thompsontown; 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends.
She had a strong faith and followed God with her whole being. She was a voracious reader of theological studies and medical information. Also, she was a talented and gifted artist who had a love for all things nature. This can be seen in her numerous (too many to count) paintings, sketches and drawings. Throughout most her life, Cheryl was adventurous and very athletic until later in her years when she developed a very rare auto-immune disorder called Isaac's Syndrome which all but left her debilitated. During the course of her final years, she saw over 60 specialists in regards to the Isaac's Syndrome but was never able to fully recover.
She is dearly loved and forever in our hearts. A private family-focused memorial will be held on July 5, 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor can be made to Elias UCC, 9 N Sheridan Road, Newmanstown, PA 17073.