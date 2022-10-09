Cheryl Leigh Firestine

Cheryl Lee Firestine, 53, of Landisville, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Thomas George and Virginia Leigh (Clevenger) Nancarvis. Cheryl was the wife of Bradley J. Firestine with whom she celebrated 25 years of marriage.
Cheryl was a graduate of Manheim Central High School class of 1986. She was currently employed at Carel USA, Inc. in Manheim as a payroll clerk. She enjoyed playing video games and anything Disney. Cheryl absolutely loved listening to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, U2 and Prince. The music from her high school days, that being New Wave, was her favorite. Cheryl and Brad went to many concerts and she enjoyed singing along to the oldies while on road trips.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Bradley, are three brothers, James Nancarvis of Hazel Green, KY, Tim Nancarvis, husband of Karyn of Lititz, and Thomas Nancarvis of Mechanicsburg.
A memorial service honoring Cheryl's life will be held at Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 10AM. Family and friends will be received after the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com