Cheryl L. Robinson, born on December 17, 1957, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in her home at the age of 62, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was the devoted wife to Richard R. Robinson of 41 years.
She was also the loving mother of Dustin Robinson (deceased), Kristen Hershey, wife of Brandon Hershey, and Lauren Robinson, and also the proud grandmother of Mya Hershey. Born in Ephrata, PA, Cheryl was the daughter of Clair and Dorothy (Hammond) Graham and the sister of Michele Kassees, wife of Keith Kassees. She was also the sister-in-law of Dr. J. Steven Robinson (Martha), Vicki Carb, and John Robinson (Gail), and aunt to six nephews and one niece.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cheryl's name to Faith E.C. Church, 2124 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602, where she was an active member. A private burial at the grave site will be held with her immediate family. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net
