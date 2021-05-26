Cheryl L. (Bell) Gahring, 52, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, in Marietta. She was born Jan. 14, 1969, in Evergreen Park, Illinois, a daughter of the late Charles D. and Eva V. (Anderson) Bell. Cheryl moved to Lancaster as a child.
A Conestoga Valley High School graduate, Cheryl also earned a BA and Masters from Penn State University. She raised her two sons, Derek J. Gahring and Specialist Edward W. Gahring, with her former husband, Mark. Cheryl loved being a mother.
Cheryl was dedicated to making an impact in her community and was a member of Grandview Church.
Early in her career, Cheryl worked at several Lancaster school-aged childcare programs as a teacher and Director, including Magic Years and F&M's childcare center. Over her 14-year career with the YWCA Cheryl held several roles culminating in chief impact officer. Cheryl truly lived the YWCA's mission of eliminating racism and empowering women. Cheryl lived her life with passion. She bled blue and white for Penn State, loved the Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs and adopted the New Orleans Saints after disowning the Chicago Bears for not letting Walter Payton score in Super Bowl XX.
In addition to her family and friends, Cheryl adored her dog, Barkley and loved Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Drew Brees and President Joe Biden. She will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by her brother, Charles "Chuck" Bell, Jr.
Funeral services will be privately held. A celebration of life is being planned in partnership with the YWCA Lancaster. Memorial donations may be made in Cheryl's name to either PCAR (PA Coalition Against Rape), 2101 N. Front St., Harrisburg, PA 17110, or YWCA Lancaster, 110 N. Lime St., Lancaster, PA 17602. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home , Trevorton, is in charge of the arrangements.
