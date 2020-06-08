Cheryl Jean Landis, 62, of Leola, passed away on June 6, 2020 of cancer.
Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of Rhoda Zimmerman Landis and the late Robert Milton Landis. She moved to Charlotte, NC in 1991 until returning to Lancaster in 2014.
Cheryl graduated from LMH in 1976 and attended The York Academy of Arts (Now PA School of Art & Design).
Cheryl also attended Victory Church where she served on the prayer team. Known as a warm and loving friend to many, she could be counted on to give honest and helpful advice.
Owner of Landis Design Studios, Cheryl was a talented artist who did it all, from watercolors, oil, 3D animations, websites, and etc. Medical illustrations were a specialty.
Sharing her faith was very important to her. She was instrumental in the production of the Creation Festivals and local concerts for many years, and also an early board member of Creative Ministries / WJTL. Most recently she and other family members provided the lead gift to build WJTL's Landis Hall at The Junction Center.
In 1991 she felt called to move to Charlotte, NC as part of a church plant. She returned to Lancaster in 2014 to provide support for her mother after her father passed away, but continued meeting weekly for prayer by phone with her friends from Charlotte. Her motto was, "Do all you can to live to the Glory of God."
She is survived by her mother Rhoda, her brother Timothy N. Landis (wife Bärbel Eckrich and children Emiliano Atencio (Jill Alexander), Gregory Atencion (Emily Reifsnyder), Christopher Atencio (Brook Frye), and Katrina Landis), her sister Karla J. Landis (husband Geoff Sensenig and children Sarah (Jeff Livengood), Vinson (Kerry Drew), Erin, Joy (Derek Herr), and Margaret)
A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Victory Church Building Fund, 1827 Freedom Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. shiveryfuneralhome.com