Cheryl J. Dunkle, 38, of Lancaster, passed away, unexpectedly on Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of Dennis A. and Rosene M. Harris Dunkle. She attended Penn Manor High School. Cheryl was a loving mother with a huge heart who enjoyed swimming and being with her dog.
Surviving in addition to her parents, one son: Patrick J. Fahey, V. Two sisters: Amy Dunkle (her twin) and Lori Dunkle.
The Memorial Service will be held at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Rd., Lancaster, PA on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Visitation from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
