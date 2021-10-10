Cheryl D. (Willis) Richwine, 78, passed away on October 6, 2021 at Moravian Manor. She was born in East Petersburg, PA on August 10, 1943, the daughter of the late Joseph, Sr. and Esther (Kiehl) Willis. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry R. Richwine Jr. who passed in 2018.
She was a graduate of Warwick High School and retired from Lititz Mutual Insurance Company.
Cheryl is survived by two sons, Garry Richwine (Connie), Willow Street, Jon Richwine (Cork), Conestoga, daughter, Pam Gantz (Bob), Lancaster; three sisters, Velma (James) Ruth, Lititz, Linda (Mike) Doan, Lititz, Cindy (John) Knier, Lancaster; three brothers, Joseph, Jr. (Kaye), Lancaster, James (Sharon) Willis, Ephrata, Russ (Lisa) Willis, Lititz; six grandchildren, Garry Richwine, Brianne (Brent) Haneman, Austin Richwine, Casey Richwine, Cory (Beth) Gantz, Rachel Gantz; and one great-grandchild, Piper Richwine.
She enjoyed crocheting, puzzles of all kinds and watching sports, especially her passion for the Phillies and Dallas Cowboys. Most of all, she loved being a Grammy.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Thursday, October 14, 2021, with family and friends sharing time at 6:00 PM, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543. Cremation will follow and private family inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Alzheimer’s Association: National Processing Center, Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com