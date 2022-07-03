Cheryl D. Trimble, 75, of New Providence, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born Friday, September 13, 1946 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Frey. She was married 33 years to Robert G. Trimble.
Cheryl will be lovingly missed by her husband Robert, and her daughter Lynn M. Greider of Millersville; her son Barry M. Bauman and wife Susan of Harleysville, and two grandchildren: Tyla M. McFail and husband Robbie and Khrystina N. Bauman and husband John Gravelle.
She was predeceased by a grandson Dakota S. Bachman and son-in-law Michael E. Greider.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Millersville Mennonite Church, 437 Manor Avenue, Millersville, PA 17551 at 5:00 PM.
Arrangements entrusted to Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Marietta.
